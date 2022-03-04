Menu
2018 Subaru Impreza

33,489 KM

Details Description

$22,426

+ tax & licensing
$22,426

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Subaru Impreza

2018 Subaru Impreza

AWD | 16-INCH ALLOYS | REAR CAM | CARPLAY

2018 Subaru Impreza

AWD | 16-INCH ALLOYS | REAR CAM | CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$22,426

+ taxes & licensing

33,489KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8553701
  Stock #: 220478
  VIN: 4S3GKAA67J1624522

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 220478
  Mileage 33,489 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 33,000 KMS!! This 5 speed manual Subaru Impreza is a great value with low mileage! Features include 16 alloy wheels, backup camera, all wheel drive, cruise control, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and more!  This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photoshoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

