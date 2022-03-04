2018 Subaru Impreza

$22,426 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 4 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8553701

8553701 Stock #: 220478

220478 VIN: 4S3GKAA67J1624522

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 220478

Mileage 33,489 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.