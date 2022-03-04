$22,426+ tax & licensing
$22,426
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru Impreza
AWD | 16-INCH ALLOYS | REAR CAM | CARPLAY
Location
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
33,489KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8553701
- VIN: 4S3GKAA67J1624522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 220478
- Mileage 33,489 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 33,000 KMS!! This 5 speed manual Subaru Impreza is a great value with low mileage! Features include 16 alloy wheels, backup camera, all wheel drive, cruise control, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photoshoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
