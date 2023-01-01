$20,850+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Outback
2.5i Touring EYESIGHT ROOF BK.CAMERA HEATED SEA
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,558 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** A fresh trade in from a very good Import customer and represents incredible value for your hard earned dollar!! Finished in Dark Blue Pearl with matching black fabric seating surfaces, incredible Subaru symmetrical all wheel drive, 17 alloy wheels, power tailgate, moonroof, heated side mirrors, auto dimming rearview mirror, windshield wiper deicer, leather wrapped steering wheel, dual zone climate control system, Subaru side/rear vehicle detection, 8 screen, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM radio, EyeSight package, driver's assist technology, lane keep assist, proximity key, reverse automatic braking system, automatic high beams, X-Mode, heated seats, backup camera all compliment this 2018 Subaru Outback Touring with EyeSight package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
