Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru Outback

187,558 KM

Details Description Features

$20,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,850

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Outback

2018 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring EYESIGHT ROOF BK.CAMERA HEATED SEA

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Outback

2.5i Touring EYESIGHT ROOF BK.CAMERA HEATED SEA

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 10632267
  2. 10632267
  3. 10632267
  4. 10632267
  5. 10632267
  6. 10632267
  7. 10632267
  8. 10632267
  9. 10632267
  10. 10632267
Contact Seller

$20,850

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
187,558KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10632267
  • Stock #: 25010
  • VIN: 4S4BSDGC2J3250510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25010
  • Mileage 187,558 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** A fresh trade in from a very good Import customer and represents incredible value for your hard earned dollar!! Finished in Dark Blue Pearl with matching black fabric seating surfaces, incredible Subaru symmetrical all wheel drive, 17 alloy wheels, power tailgate, moonroof, heated side mirrors, auto dimming rearview mirror, windshield wiper deicer, leather wrapped steering wheel, dual zone climate control system, Subaru side/rear vehicle detection, 8 screen, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM radio, EyeSight package, driver's assist technology, lane keep assist, proximity key, reverse automatic braking system, automatic high beams, X-Mode, heated seats, backup camera all compliment this 2018 Subaru Outback Touring with EyeSight package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 41,795 KM
$25,750 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tacoma T...
 21,653 KM
$52,450 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tacoma T...
 15,511 KM
$51,450 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory