2018 Subaru WRX

- VIN: JF1VA1L69J8830462
-
Exterior Colour
White
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Doors
4-door
-
-
Mileage
52,209 KM
Outside Temperature Display
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Four wheel independent suspension
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Cylinder configuration: H-4
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L
Fuel economy highway: 9.6L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 12.6L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Interior cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Compression ratio: 10.60 to 1
Interior maximum cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Speaker type: harman/kardon
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Tailpipe finisher: polished
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Emergency communication system: STARLINK
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39)
Rear hiproom: 1,348mm (53.1)
Exterior length: 4,595mm (180.9)
Exterior body width: 1,795mm (70.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Fuel economy combined: 11.2L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,475mm (58.1)
Wheelbase: 2,650mm (104.3)
Front legroom: 1,105mm (43.5)
Rear legroom: 900mm (35.4)
Front hiproom: 1,326mm (52.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,377mm (54.2)
Horsepower: 268hp @ 5,600RPM
Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 268hp @ 5,600RPM
Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Front headroom: 946mm (37.2)
Passenger volume: 2,644L (93.4 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,602kg (3,532lbs)
Front tires: 245/40WR18.0
Smart device integration: STARLINK/MirrorLink
