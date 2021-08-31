Menu
2018 Subaru WRX

52,209 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech

2018 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

52,209KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8006247
  Stock #: 26291
  VIN: JF1VA1L69J8830462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26291
  • Mileage 52,209 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Tracker System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Tires: Performance
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Engine litres: 2.0
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Cylinder configuration: H-4
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L
Fuel economy highway: 9.6L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 12.6L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Speakers: 9
Interior cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.)
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Compression ratio: 10.60 to 1
Interior maximum cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Lane departure: warning
Speaker type: harman/kardon
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Display: analog
CD-MP3 decoder
Tailpipe finisher: polished
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Emergency communication system: STARLINK
Rear collision: warning
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39)
Rear hiproom: 1,348mm (53.1)
Exterior length: 4,595mm (180.9)
Exterior body width: 1,795mm (70.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Drive type: all-wheel
Blind spot: warning
Fuel economy combined: 11.2L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,475mm (58.1)
Wheelbase: 2,650mm (104.3)
Front legroom: 1,105mm (43.5)
Rear legroom: 900mm (35.4)
Front hiproom: 1,326mm (52.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,377mm (54.2)
Horsepower: 268hp @ 5,600RPM
Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 268hp @ 5,600RPM
Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
GVWR: 2,000kg (4,409lbs)
Front headroom: 946mm (37.2)
Passenger volume: 2,644L (93.4 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,602kg (3,532lbs)
Front tires: 245/40WR18.0
Rear tires: 245/40WR18.0
Smart device integration: STARLINK/MirrorLink

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

