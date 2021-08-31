2018 Subaru WRX

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 2 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8006247

8006247 Stock #: 26291

26291 VIN: JF1VA1L69J8830462

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 26291

Mileage 52,209 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Leather shift knob Sport steering wheel Tracker System Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Sport Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Tires: Performance Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Engine litres: 2.0 Number of valves: 16 Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Transmission: continuously variable automatic Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Recommended fuel: premium unleaded Cylinder configuration: H-4 Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L Fuel economy highway: 9.6L/100 km Fuel economy city: 12.6L/100 km 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0') Speakers: 9 Interior cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.) AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Compression ratio: 10.60 to 1 Interior maximum cargo volume: 340 L (12 cu.ft.) Power 2-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Lane departure: warning Speaker type: harman/kardon Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1) Primary LCD size: 7.0 Display: analog CD-MP3 decoder Tailpipe finisher: polished Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Proximity key: doors and push button start Emergency communication system: STARLINK Rear collision: warning Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39) Rear hiproom: 1,348mm (53.1) Exterior length: 4,595mm (180.9) Exterior body width: 1,795mm (70.7) Front shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6) Drive type: all-wheel Blind spot: warning Fuel economy combined: 11.2L/100 km Exterior height: 1,475mm (58.1) Wheelbase: 2,650mm (104.3) Front legroom: 1,105mm (43.5) Rear legroom: 900mm (35.4) Front hiproom: 1,326mm (52.2) Rear shoulder room: 1,377mm (54.2) Horsepower: 268hp @ 5,600RPM Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM Engine horsepower: 268hp @ 5,600RPM Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM GVWR: 2,000kg (4,409lbs) Front headroom: 946mm (37.2) Passenger volume: 2,644L (93.4 cu.ft.) Curb weight: 1,602kg (3,532lbs) Front tires: 245/40WR18.0 Rear tires: 245/40WR18.0 Smart device integration: STARLINK/MirrorLink

