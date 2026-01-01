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LOW KMS!! Touring All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, backup camera, automatic climate control, paddle shifters, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

91,964 KM

Details Description

$19,573

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14124440

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring CVT

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

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Contact Seller

$19,573

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
91,964KM
VIN JF2GTABC0JH222187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,964 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! Touring All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, backup camera, automatic climate control, paddle shifters, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$19,573

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek