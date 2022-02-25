2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8357751

8357751 Stock #: P0851

P0851 VIN: JF2GTAFC0JH342162

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0851

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Touch Screen Blind Spot Detection Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.