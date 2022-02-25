2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$32,498 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 4 6 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8442981

8442981 Stock #: P0858

P0858 VIN: JF2GTABC7JH334260

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0858

Mileage 29,467 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.