2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring - Heated Seats - $256 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
29,467KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8442981
- Stock #: P0858
- VIN: JF2GTABC7JH334260
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $33798 - Our Live Market Price is just $32498!
Hit the open road or back country trails with an all new design. This 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is all-new from the ground up, inside and out and from top to bottom. The changes include a new platform with a new suspension system, a new Subaru BOXER engine and a new transmissions. The exterior has been redesigned that allows for a more spacious and comfortable cabin. With the value-packed Crosstrek, you have all the benefits of a true crossover that includes generous ground clearance, ample cargo space and excellent versatility, dare we say the perfect package? This low mileage wagon has just 29,467 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Touring. Upgrading to this Crosstrek Touring you'll receive heated front seats, front fog lights and a 6.3 inch multifunction colour display. It also has a 6.5 inch colour touch screen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, aluminum alloy wheels, cruise control, steering wheel-integrated controls, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity with voice activation and Bluetooth streaming audio and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $255.33 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Touch Screen
