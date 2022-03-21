2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$27,452 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 5 4 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8799428

8799428 Stock #: 220781

220781 VIN: JF2GTABC5JH310622

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 220781

Mileage 94,544 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.