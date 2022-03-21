$27,452+ tax & licensing
613-746-8500
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring AWD | HTD SEATS | CLIMATE CTRL | REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$27,452
- Listing ID: 8799428
- Stock #: 220781
- VIN: JF2GTABC5JH310622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 94,544 KM
Vehicle Description
Tackle any terrain thanks to Subaru's Symmetrical AWD system in this stunning Crosstrek! Features include, 6.3-inch infotainment display with Apple Carplay/Android Auto, heated seats, automatic climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering with orange stitching, automatic headlights/fog lights, paddle shifters, rear camera, X-Mode, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, cruise control, keyless entry, and tinted windows.
