Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

94,544 KM

Details Description

$27,452

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,452

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring AWD | HTD SEATS | CLIMATE CTRL | REAR CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring AWD | HTD SEATS | CLIMATE CTRL | REAR CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 8799428
  2. 8799428
  3. 8799428
Contact Seller

$27,452

+ taxes & licensing

94,544KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8799428
  • Stock #: 220781
  • VIN: JF2GTABC5JH310622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220781
  • Mileage 94,544 KM

Vehicle Description

Tackle any terrain thanks to Subaru's Symmetrical AWD system in this stunning Crosstrek! Features include, 6.3-inch infotainment display with Apple Carplay/Android Auto, heated seats, automatic climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering with orange stitching, automatic headlights/fog lights, paddle shifters, rear camera, X-Mode, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, cruise control, keyless entry, and tinted windows.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2015 Lincoln MKC AWD...
 57,692 KM
$27,724 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tundra S...
 51,072 KM
$44,528 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Tacoma V...
 108,353 KM
$23,524 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory