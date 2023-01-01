$CALL+ tax & licensing
Garage Plus Auto Centre
613-695-0800
2018 Toyota C-HR
XLE
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
165,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10486698
- Stock #: 133
- VIN: NMTKHMBX6JR018678
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
