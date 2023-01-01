2018 Toyota C-HR

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10486698

10486698 Stock #: 133

133 VIN: NMTKHMBX6JR018678

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.