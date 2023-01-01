Menu
2018 Toyota C-HR

165,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-695-0800

2018 Toyota C-HR

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10486698
  Stock #: 133
  VIN: NMTKHMBX6JR018678

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-XXXX

613-695-0800

