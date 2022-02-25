2018 Toyota C-HR

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

$26,998 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 8 7 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,877 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Toyota Safety Sense P Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Wing Spoiler Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Tires: P215/60R17 Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel 6-Way Driver Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 6-Way Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Sport Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, recline, vertical adjustment and driver power lumbar support Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Front-wheel drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 53 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Axle Ratio: TBA 836# Maximum Payload GVWR: 1964 kgs (4330 lbs) Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Transmission: Continuous Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligent shift Media / Nav / Comm 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Streaming Audio Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/7" Display Screen -inc: shark fin type antenna, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, multifunctional steering wheel controls, Aha audio system internet radio, POI search...

