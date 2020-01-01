Menu
2018 Toyota Camry

35,543 KM

$28,326

+ tax & licensing
$28,326

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

XLE | SAFETY SENSE PKG | PANO ROOF

2018 Toyota Camry

XLE | SAFETY SENSE PKG | PANO ROOF

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$28,326

+ taxes & licensing

35,543KM
Used
  VIN: 4T1B11HK7JU029888

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 35,543 KM

Only 35,000 km and ABSOLUTELY loaded ! Heated leather interior, pre-collision system, rear cross traffic alert, panoramic sunroof, Qi wireless charging dock, rear view camera with park assist, blind spot monitor, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, 18'' alloy wheels, dual climate control, full power group incl dual power seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, push button start, automatic headlamps, heated exterior mirrors, advanced key entry, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, XLE

Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

