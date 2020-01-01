2018 Toyota Camry

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
Only 35,000 km and ABSOLUTELY loaded ! Heated leather interior, pre-collision system, rear cross traffic alert, panoramic sunroof, Qi wireless charging dock, rear view camera with park assist, blind spot monitor, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, 18'' alloy wheels, dual climate control, full power group incl dual power seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, push button start, automatic headlamps, heated exterior mirrors, advanced key entry, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, XLE
