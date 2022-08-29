Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Camry

10,237 KM

Details Description

$35,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,997

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE V6| ONLY 10K KMS | 301HP | JBL AUDIO | 360 CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE V6| ONLY 10K KMS | 301HP | JBL AUDIO | 360 CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 9096004
  2. 9096004
  3. 9096004
Contact Seller

$35,997

+ taxes & licensing

10,237KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9096004
  • Stock #: 221120
  • VIN: 4T1BZ1HK2JU503156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 221120
  • Mileage 10,237 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 10,000 KMS!! Fully loaded Camry with premium 301HP V6 engine! Features include panoramic sunroof, JBL audio, 360 camera, backup camera with front & rear parking sensors, head-up display, black leather interior, heated seats, wireless charging, 19-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, cruise control, full power group including power adjustable seat, paddle shifters, drive mode selection (Eco, Normal, Sport), auto headlights with auto highbeams, garage door opener, Sirius XM and more!  This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail andphoto shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2018 Toyota Camry XS...
 10,237 KM
$35,997 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Equin...
 134,122 KM
$20,347 + tax & lic
2014 Volvo XC60 T6 P...
 133,023 KM
$22,987 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory