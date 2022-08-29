$35,997+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2018 Toyota Camry
XSE V6| ONLY 10K KMS | 301HP | JBL AUDIO | 360 CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$35,997
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9096004
- Stock #: 221120
- VIN: 4T1BZ1HK2JU503156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 221120
- Mileage 10,237 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 10,000 KMS!! Fully loaded Camry with premium 301HP V6 engine! Features include panoramic sunroof, JBL audio, 360 camera, backup camera with front & rear parking sensors, head-up display, black leather interior, heated seats, wireless charging, 19-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, cruise control, full power group including power adjustable seat, paddle shifters, drive mode selection (Eco, Normal, Sport), auto headlights with auto highbeams, garage door opener, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail andphoto shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.