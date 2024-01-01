Menu
<b>Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning, Power Windows, Power Doors</b><br> <br> Compare at $20590 - Our Price is just $19990! <br> <br> The 2018 Toyota Corolla is hard to pass up with its modern design and advanced safety options. This 2018 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Manotick. <br> <br>Eleven generations make the Corolla a brand that is know for its quality and reliability. This 2018 Toyota Corolla with its sharp styling and powerful 4 cylinder engine is a great value considering it will keep rolling for miles and miles without letting you down. Loaded with premium safety features, this compact sedan is definitely a right choice for a small yet comfortable family car. This sedan has 77,908 kms. Its green in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Corollas trim level is CE. The car that outsells in its class worldwide, the 2018 Toyota Corolla CE follows its manufacturers tradition in reliability and quality build year after year. Options include 6.1 inch display, 6 speaker stereo, USB and Bluetooth capability, voice activation technology, power windows front and rear, power door locks, rear view back up camera, illuminated entry, dynamic radar cruise control, remote trunk release, engine immobilizer, lane departure alert, pre collision system with pedestrian detection, power adjustable heated mirrors and more. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en target=_blank>https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of <b>$87.56</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>If youre looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! Were more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, its no wonder were a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

