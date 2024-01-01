$19,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Toyota Corolla
CE - $87.56 /Wk
2018 Toyota Corolla
CE - $87.56 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,908KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1BURHE6JC089405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13002
- Mileage 77,908 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning, Power Windows, Power Doors
Compare at $20590 - Our Price is just $19990!
The 2018 Toyota Corolla is hard to pass up with its modern design and advanced safety options. This 2018 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Eleven generations make the Corolla a brand that is know for its quality and reliability. This 2018 Toyota Corolla with its sharp styling and powerful 4 cylinder engine is a great value considering it will keep rolling for miles and miles without letting you down. Loaded with premium safety features, this compact sedan is definitely a right choice for a small yet comfortable family car. This sedan has 77,908 kms. It's green in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is CE. The car that outsells in its class worldwide, the 2018 Toyota Corolla CE follows its manufacturers tradition in reliability and quality build year after year. Options include 6.1 inch display, 6 speaker stereo, USB and Bluetooth capability, voice activation technology, power windows front and rear, power door locks, rear view back up camera, illuminated entry, dynamic radar cruise control, remote trunk release, engine immobilizer, lane departure alert, pre collision system with pedestrian detection, power adjustable heated mirrors and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $87.56 with $0 down for 72 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Compare at $20590 - Our Price is just $19990!
The 2018 Toyota Corolla is hard to pass up with its modern design and advanced safety options. This 2018 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Eleven generations make the Corolla a brand that is know for its quality and reliability. This 2018 Toyota Corolla with its sharp styling and powerful 4 cylinder engine is a great value considering it will keep rolling for miles and miles without letting you down. Loaded with premium safety features, this compact sedan is definitely a right choice for a small yet comfortable family car. This sedan has 77,908 kms. It's green in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is CE. The car that outsells in its class worldwide, the 2018 Toyota Corolla CE follows its manufacturers tradition in reliability and quality build year after year. Options include 6.1 inch display, 6 speaker stereo, USB and Bluetooth capability, voice activation technology, power windows front and rear, power door locks, rear view back up camera, illuminated entry, dynamic radar cruise control, remote trunk release, engine immobilizer, lane departure alert, pre collision system with pedestrian detection, power adjustable heated mirrors and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $87.56 with $0 down for 72 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Jeep Compass Sport 117,788 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate 72,034 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD - ProPILOT ASSIST 41,657 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2018 Toyota Corolla