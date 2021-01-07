Compare at $16950 - Our Live Market Price is just $16298!
The 2018 Toyota Corolla is hard to pass up with its modern design and advanced safety options. This 2018 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Eleven generations make the Corolla a brand that is know for its quality and reliability. This 2018 Toyota Corolla with its sharp styling and powerful 4 cylinder engine is a great value considering it will keep rolling for miles and miles without letting you down. Loaded with premium safety features, this compact sedan is definitely a right choice for a small yet comfortable family car. This low mileage sedan has just 35,332 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Corolla's trim level is LE. Upgrading from the previous model the 2018 Toyota Corolla LE retains quality and reliability at the highest level. Options include 6.1 inch display, 6 speaker stereo,USB and Bluetooth capability, voice activation technology, power windows front and rear, power door locks, heated front seats, automatic air conditioning, rear view back up camera, 3.5 inch TFT informational display, SIRI eyes free, ECO indicator, remote keyless entry, illuminated entry, dynamic radar cruise control, remote trunk release, engine immobilizer, windshield wiper de-icer, lane departure alert, pre collision system with pedestrian detection, power adjustable heated mirrors and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
glove box
Air filtration
Heated Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
80 amp alternator
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Analog Display
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
50 L Fuel Tank
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection