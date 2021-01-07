2018 Toyota Corolla

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning glove box Air filtration Seating Heated Seats Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera SPLASH GUARDS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge 80 amp alternator CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Analog Display Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat 50 L Fuel Tank 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4.76 Axle Ratio Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift Collision Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Toyota Safety Sense P Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: T135/80D16 Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment, driver seat fore/aft, driver headrest-vertical, passenger seat fore/aft, passenger seat recline and passenger headrest-vertical Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEV II) Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.