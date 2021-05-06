Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

94,187 KM

Details Description Features

$17,752

+ tax & licensing
$17,752

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

XSE XSE | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS & STEERI

2018 Toyota Corolla

XSE XSE | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS & STEERI

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$17,752

+ taxes & licensing

94,187KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7051148
  Stock #: 210375
  VIN: 2T1BURHE6JC012033

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210375
  Mileage 94,187 KM

Vehicle Description

XSE and loaded with equipment. Heated leather seats, navigation, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, heated steering, rear view camera, power sunroof, adaptive cruise control, climate control, heated exterior mirrors, windshield de-icer, sport mode, rear spoiler, full power group, AM/FM/CD/XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of used vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, XSE

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Hubcaps
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

