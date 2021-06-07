2018 Toyota Corolla ...

$16,859 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 4 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7181162

7181162 Stock #: 210536

210536 VIN: 2T1BURHE2JC001109

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 210536

Mileage 23,460 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Digital clock Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Security Anti-Theft Additional Features Hubcaps Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Illuminated Visor Mirror Inside Hood Release Deluxe Wheel Covers Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.