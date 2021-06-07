Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

23,460 KM

Details Description Features

$16,859

$16,859

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

ONLY 23,000 KMS | AUTO & AIR | REAR CAM | LANE DEP

ONLY 23,000 KMS | AUTO & AIR | REAR CAM | LANE DEP

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$16,859

23,460KM
Used
  • Stock #: 210536
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2JC001109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 23,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Great value! ONLY 23,000 KMS!! Automatic finished in slate metallic blue with lane departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, rear camera, heated exterior mirrors, automatic LED headlamps, air conditioning, power group, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux input, trip computer and traction control. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of premium used vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. CE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Hubcaps
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

