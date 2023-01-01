2018 Toyota Highlander

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 3 4 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10332678

10332678 Stock #: 231056

231056 VIN: 5TDJZRFH5JS554967

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 231056

Mileage 108,348 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.