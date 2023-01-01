$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Highlander
SE AWD| 7 PASS| LEATHER| SUNROOF| NAV| BLIND SPOT
Location
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
108,348KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10332678
- Stock #: 231056
- VIN: 5TDJZRFH5JS554967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,348 KM
Vehicle Description
7 PASSENGER SE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND HEATED SEATS!! 19-in alloys, three-zone climate control, rear sunshades, full power group incl. power seats, power liftgate, garage door opener and auto headlights w/ auto highbeams!
