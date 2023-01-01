Menu
2018 Toyota Highlander

108,348 KM

$CALL

$CALL

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

SE AWD| 7 PASS| LEATHER| SUNROOF| NAV| BLIND SPOT

SE AWD| 7 PASS| LEATHER| SUNROOF| NAV| BLIND SPOT

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

108,348KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10332678
  • Stock #: 231056
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH5JS554967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

7 PASSENGER SE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND HEATED SEATS!! 19-in alloys, three-zone climate control, rear sunshades, full power group incl. power seats, power liftgate, garage door opener and auto headlights w/ auto highbeams!

