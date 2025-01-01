$34,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
2018 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDDZRFH2JS826078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U9963
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota
2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 74,540 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE 30,093 KM $54,998 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-3 GS 60,000 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Email Tony Graham Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2018 Toyota Highlander