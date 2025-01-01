Menu
2018 Toyota Highlander

79,000 KM

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

12543776

2018 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDDZRFH2JS826078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U9963
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2018 Toyota Highlander