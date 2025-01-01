$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Highlander
AWD| 8-PASS | HTD SEATS | 18IN ALLOYS | REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 194,393 KM
Vehicle Description
8-Passenger All-Wheel Drive w/ Convenience Package & 3.5L V6! Heated seats, 8-inch touchscreen, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry, power liftgate, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, roof rack, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
