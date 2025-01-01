Menu
8-Passenger All-Wheel Drive w/ Convenience Package & 3.5L V6! Heated seats, 8-inch touchscreen, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry, power liftgate, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, roof rack, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2018 Toyota Highlander

194,393 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Highlander

AWD| 8-PASS | HTD SEATS | 18IN ALLOYS | REAR CAM

12860063

2018 Toyota Highlander

AWD| 8-PASS | HTD SEATS | 18IN ALLOYS | REAR CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,393KM
VIN 5TDBZRFH1JS485702

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour: Midnight Black Metallic
  Body Style: SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type: Gasoline
  Drive Type: All Wheel Drive
  Transmission: Automatic
  Engine: 6-cylinder
  Doors: 4-door
  Mileage: 194,393 KM

Vehicle Description

8-Passenger All-Wheel Drive w/ Convenience Package & 3.5L V6! Heated seats, 8-inch touchscreen, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry, power liftgate, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, roof rack, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Toyota Highlander