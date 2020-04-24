Menu
2018 Toyota Highlander

Limited AWD LEATHER NAV PANO ROOF REAR CAM ADAPTIV

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$41,469

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,994KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4932552
  • Stock #: 200189
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFH1JS846810
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Only 31,000 KM! Limited AWD w/leather, navigation, panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, heated/cooled seats, rear/front/bird's eye view cameras, adaptive cruise control, lane departure/pre collision warning, heated steering, tri-zone climate control, alloy wheels, tinted glass, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/ fog lights, 120V outlet, push button start, differential lock, windshield wiper de-icer, heated mirrors, traction control, trip computer, keyless entry with remote trunk release and it even comes with factory remote start! This Highlander Limited is loaded! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, 3rd row

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • short box
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Step Bumper
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Storage Box
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • JBL Sound System
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

