2018 Toyota Highlander

34,881 KM

Details Description

$38,850

+ tax & licensing
$38,850

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE LEATHER ROOF NAVI BLIS ADAPTIVE CRUISE

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE LEATHER ROOF NAVI BLIS ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$38,850

+ taxes & licensing

34,881KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6454293
  Stock #: 486984
  VIN: 5TDJZRFH4JS486984

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Burgundy
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 5-door
  Mileage 34,881 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 36 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

