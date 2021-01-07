Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Highlander

26,472 KM

Details Description Features

$40,927

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,927

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8 PASS | REMOTE STARTER | NAVIGATION | LEA

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8 PASS | REMOTE STARTER | NAVIGATION | LEA

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 6509398
  2. 6509398
  3. 6509398
  4. 6509398
  5. 6509398
  6. 6509398
  7. 6509398
  8. 6509398
  9. 6509398
  10. 6509398
  11. 6509398
  12. 6509398
  13. 6509398
  14. 6509398
  15. 6509398
  16. 6509398
  17. 6509398
  18. 6509398
  19. 6509398
  20. 6509398
  21. 6509398
  22. 6509398
  23. 6509398
  24. 6509398
  25. 6509398
  26. 6509398
  27. 6509398
  28. 6509398
  29. 6509398
  30. 6509398
  31. 6509398
  32. 6509398
  33. 6509398
  34. 6509398
  35. 6509398
  36. 6509398
  37. 6509398
  38. 6509398
  39. 6509398
  40. 6509398
  41. 6509398
  42. 6509398
  43. 6509398
  44. 6509398
  45. 6509398
  46. 6509398
  47. 6509398
  48. 6509398
  49. 6509398
  50. 6509398
Contact Seller

$40,927

+ taxes & licensing

26,472KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6509398
  • Stock #: 210053
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH8JS527200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 26,472 KM

Vehicle Description

Super low KMS!!! Absolutely LOADED 8 Passenger AWD with black heated leather, navigation, BLIS-Blind spot detection system, remote starter, lane departure alert w/steering assist/pre-collision system, rear view camera, heated exterior mirrors, tri-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, start/stop system, power sunroof, Bluetooth, auto dimming rear view mirror, 18'' alloy wheels, advanced key entry, power liftgate, tinted glass, AM/FM/CD/XM with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, differential lock, windshield wiper de-icer, rear manual sunshades, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, 4x4, 3rd row, 8 seat

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2014 Honda Odyssey S...
 107,883 KM
$17,426 + tax & lic
2020 Infiniti QX50 P...
 18,076 KM
$41,862 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac XT5 On...
 59,949 KM
$25,626 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory