2018 Toyota Highlander

56,388 KM

$37,956

+ tax & licensing
$37,956

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8 PASSENGER | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATI

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8 PASSENGER | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATI

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$37,956

+ taxes & licensing

56,388KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6560125
  • Stock #: 210036
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH7JS871763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 56,388 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KMS & absolutely LOADED 8 Passenger AWD finished in Shoreline Blue with black heated leather, navigation, BLIS-Blind spot detection system, lane departure alert w/steering assist/pre-collision system, rear view camera, heated exterior mirrors, tri-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, auto start/stop system, power sunroof, Bluetooth, auto dimming rear view mirror, 18'' alloy wheels, advanced key entry, power liftgate, tinted glass, AM/FM/CD/XM with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, differential lock, Snow drive mode, windshield wiper de-icer, rear manual sunshades, universal garage door opener, roof rails, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, 4x4, 3rd row, 8 seat, XLE

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

