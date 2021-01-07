2018 Toyota Highlander

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
Low KMS & absolutely LOADED 8 Passenger AWD finished in Shoreline Blue with black heated leather, navigation, BLIS-Blind spot detection system, lane departure alert w/steering assist/pre-collision system, rear view camera, heated exterior mirrors, tri-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, auto start/stop system, power sunroof, Bluetooth, auto dimming rear view mirror, 18'' alloy wheels, advanced key entry, power liftgate, tinted glass, AM/FM/CD/XM with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, differential lock, Snow drive mode, windshield wiper de-icer, rear manual sunshades, universal garage door opener, roof rails, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, 4x4, 3rd row, 8 seat, XLE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8