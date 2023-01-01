Menu
2018 Toyota Highlander

67,080 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-335-4003

2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE

2018 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-335-4003

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

67,080KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9473889
  VIN: 5TDJZRFH7JS540813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,080 KM

Vehicle Description


--2 SETS OF WHEELS/TIRES-- LOW MILEAGE-- XLE--8 PASSENGER--






Just in on dealer trade and serviced at a local Toyota dealer is this CLEAN and well equipped Toyota Highlander XLE with 8 passenger seats, 2 sets of tires/rims, leather, sunroof, navigation and so much more!






The low mileage on this model also incentivizes both the new owner and this car.






The plethora of options. the reliability, the resale value, the low mileage and the utility...how can you go wrong!






Book in a road test today!






Need financing? Apply with us and get rates as low as 6.99% OAC.






Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

