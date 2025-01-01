Menu
Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Adaptive Cruise Control, Fog Lamps

This 2018 Toyota Prius is the most fuel-efficient hybrid on the market with dramatic styling, advanced technology, and a spacious interior. This 2018 Toyota Prius is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2018 Toyota Prius combines advanced technologies, style and design. The dramatic exterior helps reduce wind resistance for greater performance and superior fuel economy. The premium and spacious interior is packed with smart technology to make driving easier, more efficient and more manageable. The Prius started its leadership in hybrid technology 20 years ago, and once again it redefines the segment with the new 2018 Toyota Prius. This sedan has 137,365 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Priuss trim level is Touring. The Touring trim package standard options include a power sunroof, 7 inch touchscreen audio, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, 6 speakers, backup camera, front fog lamps, leather steering wheel, integrated navigation with voice activation, automatic air conditioning, LED daytime running lights and headlamps, distance pacing cruise control, leather heated front bucket seats, upgraded aluminum wheels and an impressive number of safety features.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/

At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade ins and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000s of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. Thats right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, were in this together! If we dont have what youre looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000s of buyers to get you top trade in value.

We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2018 Toyota Prius

137,365 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Prius

Touring

12170458

2018 Toyota Prius

Touring

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,365KM
VIN JTDKARFU4J3062053

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2319
  • Mileage 137,365 KM

Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Adaptive Cruise Control, Fog Lamps

This 2018 Toyota Prius is the most fuel-efficient hybrid on the market with dramatic styling, advanced technology, and a spacious interior. This 2018 Toyota Prius is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2018 Toyota Prius combines advanced technologies, style and design. The dramatic exterior helps reduce wind resistance for greater performance and superior fuel economy. The premium and spacious interior is packed with smart technology to make driving easier, more efficient and more manageable. The Prius started its leadership in hybrid technology 20 years ago, and once again it redefines the segment with the new 2018 Toyota Prius. This sedan has 137,365 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Prius's trim level is Touring. The Touring trim package standard options include a power sunroof, 7 inch touchscreen audio, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, 6 speakers, backup camera, front fog lamps, leather steering wheel, integrated navigation with voice activation, automatic air conditioning, LED daytime running lights and headlamps, distance pacing cruise control, leather heated front bucket seats, upgraded aluminum wheels and an impressive number of safety features.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-8088

2018 Toyota Prius