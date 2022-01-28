2018 Toyota Prius

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,850 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 7 6 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8190042

8190042 VIN: JTDKARFP7J3095820

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,762 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Covers Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

