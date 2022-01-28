Menu
2018 Toyota Prius

62,762 KM

Details Description Features

$32,850

+ tax & licensing
Car Connect Inc.

613-737-6534

UpGrade

UpGrade

Location

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

  Video Thumb
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

62,762KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8190042
  • VIN: JTDKARFP7J3095820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,762 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tNCUrvOmcY

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

