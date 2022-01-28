$32,850+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,850
+ taxes & licensing
Car Connect Inc.
613-737-6534
2018 Toyota Prius
2018 Toyota Prius
UpGrade
Location
Car Connect Inc.
2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2
613-737-6534
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,850
+ taxes & licensing
62,762KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8190042
- VIN: JTDKARFP7J3095820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,762 KM
Vehicle Description
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tNCUrvOmcY
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Connect Inc.
Car Connect Inc.
2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2