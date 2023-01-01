$24,827+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD | HEATED SEATS | REAR CAM | ADAPTIVE CRUISE
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD | HEATED SEATS | REAR CAM | ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
123,371KM
Used
VIN 2T3BFREV9JW844843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,371 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ HEATED SEATS, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA, 17-IN ALLOYS AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
2018 Toyota RAV4