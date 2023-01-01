Menu
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ HEATED SEATS, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA, 17-IN ALLOYS AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2018 Toyota RAV4

123,371 KM

Details Description

$24,827

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD | HEATED SEATS | REAR CAM | ADAPTIVE CRUISE

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD | HEATED SEATS | REAR CAM | ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$24,827

+ taxes & licensing

123,371KM
Used
VIN 2T3BFREV9JW844843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,371 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ HEATED SEATS, LANE-DEPARTURE ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA, 17-IN ALLOYS AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

$24,827

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Toyota RAV4