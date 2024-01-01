$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE+ AWD | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | ONLY 55,000 KMS!
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,550 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 56,500 KMS!! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE HYBRID LE PLUS! Heated seats, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, rain-sensing wipers, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
