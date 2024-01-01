$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD Hybrid LE+ - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,757KM
VIN JTMRJREV7JD246423
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0811A
- Mileage 55,757 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning!
With a finely refined formula of efficiency, style, optional packages and practicality, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is once again the leader on the SUV list. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.This low mileage SUV has just 55,757 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 194HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RAV4's trim level is AWD Hybrid LE+. Quality and efficiency is what the 2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD Hybrid LE+ is all about. Standard features include heated wipers, fog lights, 6 speaker stereo with a 6.1 inch display, Bluetooth and USB inputs, heated front bucket seats, power windows front and rear, distance pacing cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, remote keyless entry, back up camera, lane change assist, lane departure warning, and front pre-collision system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Collision Warning
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
