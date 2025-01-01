Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Toyota RAV4

220,055 KM

Details Features

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle
13200773

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Limited

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1763741020
  2. 1763741020
  3. 1763741020
  4. 1763741020
  5. 1763741020
  6. 1763741020
  7. 1763741020
  8. 1763741020
  9. 1763741020
  10. 1763741020
  11. 1763741020
  12. 1763741020
  13. 1763741020
  14. 1763741020
  15. 1763741020
  16. 1763741020
  17. 1763741020
  18. 1763741020
  19. 1763741020
  20. 1763741020
  21. 1763741020
  22. 1763741020
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
220,055KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTMDJREV2JD157868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,055 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra NISMO for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Nissan Sentra NISMO 130,977 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic Touring REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Honda Civic Touring REBUILT TITLE 122,158 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Honda Civic EX 197,665 KM $14,500 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2018 Toyota RAV4