2018 Toyota RAV4

LE ONLY 8,000 KM REAR CAM HTD SEATS ADAPTIVE CRUIS

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$26,459

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,182KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4375476
  • Stock #: 191075
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV9JW516868
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Only 8,000 KM! Rear view camera, heated seats, air conditioning, adaptive cruise control, alloy wheels, tinted glass, lane departure alert w/pre-collision system, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps, Bluetooth, differential lock, trailer hitch, roof rails, windshield wiper de-icer, sport/eco modes, trip computer, and keyless entry. This RAV4 is practically brand new! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 le

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

