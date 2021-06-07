Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

78,824 KM

Details Description Features

$21,226

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,226

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE | SAFETY SENSE | HEATED SEATS | ALLOY WHEELS |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE | SAFETY SENSE | HEATED SEATS | ALLOY WHEELS |

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 7181156
  2. 7181156
  3. 7181156
  4. 7181156
  5. 7181156
  6. 7181156
  7. 7181156
  8. 7181156
  9. 7181156
  10. 7181156
  11. 7181156
  12. 7181156
  13. 7181156
  14. 7181156
  15. 7181156
  16. 7181156
  17. 7181156
  18. 7181156
  19. 7181156
  20. 7181156
  21. 7181156
  22. 7181156
  23. 7181156
  24. 7181156
  25. 7181156
  26. 7181156
  27. 7181156
  28. 7181156
  29. 7181156
  30. 7181156
  31. 7181156
  32. 7181156
  33. 7181156
  34. 7181156
  35. 7181156
  36. 7181156
  37. 7181156
Contact Seller

$21,226

+ taxes & licensing

78,824KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7181156
  • Stock #: 210551
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV6JW434516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210551
  • Mileage 78,824 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean and well equipped with heated seats, rear view camera, Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, adaptive cruise control, roof rails, alloy wheels, tinted glass, power group, air conditioning, windshield wiper de-icer, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, Sport/Eco modes, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of Toyota products and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, LE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 40,063 KM
$20,429 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 100,666 KM
$19,987 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 50,921 KM
$18,984 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory