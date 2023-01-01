Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

162,558 KM

$25,795

+ tax & licensing
$25,795

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE | AWD | Leather | Roof

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE | AWD | Leather | Roof

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

$25,795

+ taxes & licensing

162,558KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9898109
  • Stock #: 75D0C7
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV0JW706703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 75D0C7
  • Mileage 162,558 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Toyota Rav4 SE | AWD | Blind Spot Assist | Lane Keep Assist | Sunroof | Rearview Camera | Navigation

Dark Blue Exterior | Black Leather Interior with Red Stitching | All Wheel Drive | Alloy Wheels | Blind Spot Assist | Driver's Power Seat | Power Trunk | Power Locks and Windows | Lane Keep Assist | Heated Steering | Bluetooth Connection | Voice Control | Cruise Control | Push Button Start | Navigation | Front Heated Seats | Drive Mode Select | Rearview Camera | Sunroof and much more.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

