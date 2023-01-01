$43,998+ tax & licensing
$43,998
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Sequoia
Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
$43,998
+ taxes & licensing
134,630KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9619909
- Stock #: P-0178
- VIN: 5TDJY5G14JS161362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,630 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $45318 - Our Price is just $43998!
Built to work and last, the 2018 Toyota Sequoia is the next SUV for you. This 2018 Toyota Sequoia is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A quality built SUV that offers ultimate comfort in a luxuriously fitted out interior. The 2018 Toyota Sequoia is definitely built to last with a sturdy frame and excellent on and off road capabilities thanks to a technologically advanced 4x4 system. With a powerful engine the Sequoia has an impressive towing capacity, and along with the Toyota Safety Sence system, passenger safety will never be a problem. This behemoth will not fail to fulfill any need you might have on the road. This SUV has 134,630 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sequoia's trim level is Limited. Powerful and intimidating, the 2018 Toyota Sequoia Limited 5.7 L is a real presence on the road while being an extremely comfortable truck. Features include part or full time four wheel drive, upgraded aluminum alloy wheels, power heated side mirrors, roof racks, power tailgate with remote release feature, heated wipers and front fog lamps. The interior isn't short on comfort features including leather heated front power bucket seats, power windows front and rear, remote key less entry, power drivers seat and mirrors memory settings, garage door transmitter, dual zone front automatic air conditioning with separate rear controls, distance pacing cruise control, leather seating surfaces front and rear, powerful 12 speaker stereo with integrated Sirius XM, 6.1 premium audio display, integrated navigation with voice activation Bluetooth and USB capabilities, advanced voice recognition, and multiple storage compartments. Thanks to Toyota's safety sense forward collision alert and rear cross traffic alerts, never again will you feel in danger while driving your new Sequoia. Other safety features also include lane departure alert, lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, blind spot sensor, rear center 3 point seat belt, front and rear parking sensors, low tire pressure warning and a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $374.40 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Assist
Power Tailgate
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2