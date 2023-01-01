Menu
2018 Toyota Sienna

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

2018 Toyota Sienna

2018 Toyota Sienna

LE 7-Passenger - Heated Seats

2018 Toyota Sienna

LE 7-Passenger - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10050528
  • Stock #: C12775
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC8JS947323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!

With a surprising amount of power, driver engagement and grace on the road, this Sienna pushes the boundaries of what you'd expect from a minivan. This 2018 Toyota Sienna is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

This Toyota Sienna is a handsome looking minivan that the whole family can agree on. With its refined interior and signature exterior styling, this Sienna is perfect for everyday use such as going to play dates or date nights out on the town. The Sienna has enough power, space, and style to take your family and friends wherever they need to be. For a minivan that can keep up with your family's on-the-go lifestyle, look no further than this impressive Toyota Sienna.It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 296HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sienna's trim level is LE 7-Passenger. This versatile Sienna LE is a fantastic value. It comes with power sliding doors, a 7-inch display screen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a USB audio input, heated front seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, automatic headlights, aluminum wheels, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

