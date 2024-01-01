$36,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
2018 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$36,888
+ taxes & licensing
83,372KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN1JX032137
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 83,372 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
