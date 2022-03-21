Menu
2018 Toyota Tacoma

80,703 KM

Details Description Features

$37,780

+ tax & licensing
$37,780

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 Access Cab V6 6AT 4WD

SR5 Access Cab V6 6AT 4WD

SR5 Access Cab V6 6AT 4WD

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$37,780

+ taxes & licensing

80,703KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8698784
  • Stock #: 22-0190
  • VIN: 5TFSZ5AN9JX126467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  Stock # 22-0190
  • Mileage 80,703 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax report (no accidents). Equipped with BlueTooth, USB/AUX ports, back up camera, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated seats, tonneau cover and more. Please contact us today for more information and to schedule your test drive PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Box liner
Interval wipers
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Tonneau Cover
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
4 X 4
CD Player
Bluetooth
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

