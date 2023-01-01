Menu
2018 Toyota Tundra

185,037 KM

Details Description

$33,824

+ tax & licensing
$33,824

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Toyota Tundra

2018 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD 4X4| NAV| HTD SEATS| TRAILER BRAKE

2018 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD 4X4| NAV| HTD SEATS| TRAILER BRAKE

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$33,824

+ taxes & licensing

185,037KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10147233
  Stock #: 230745
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F1XJX696799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230745
  • Mileage 185,037 KM

Vehicle Description

TRD OFF ROAD W/ LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, RUNNING BOARDS AND TOW PACKAGE W/ INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER!! Backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 18-in alloys, bedliner, full power group incl. power seat, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

