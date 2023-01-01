$33,824+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra
TRD OFF ROAD 4X4| NAV| HTD SEATS| TRAILER BRAKE
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
- Listing ID: 10147233
- Stock #: 230745
- VIN: 5TFUY5F1XJX696799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,037 KM
Vehicle Description
TRD OFF ROAD W/ LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, RUNNING BOARDS AND TOW PACKAGE W/ INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER!! Backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 18-in alloys, bedliner, full power group incl. power seat, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
