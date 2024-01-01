$43,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra
Platinum 5.7L V8 1794 Edition
2018 Toyota Tundra
Platinum 5.7L V8 1794 Edition
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$43,998
+ taxes & licensing
95,439KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFAY5F12JX728230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 95,439 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tony Graham Toyota
