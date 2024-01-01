Menu
2018 Toyota Tundra

95,439 KM

Details Features

$43,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 5.7L V8 1794 Edition

2018 Toyota Tundra

Platinum 5.7L V8 1794 Edition

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

95,439KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFAY5F12JX728230

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,439 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Toyota Tundra