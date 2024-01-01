$32,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Toyota Tundra
CREWMAX TRD OFFROAD
2018 Toyota Tundra
CREWMAX TRD OFFROAD
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
182,648KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TFDY5F18JX688734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 182,648 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota
2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV Midnight Edition 74,808 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid SE 65,946 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota C-HR 42,735 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Email Tony Graham Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2018 Toyota Tundra