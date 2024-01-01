Menu
2018 Toyota Tundra

182,648 KM

Details Features

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra

CREWMAX TRD OFFROAD

2018 Toyota Tundra

CREWMAX TRD OFFROAD

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,648KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDY5F18JX688734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 182,648 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-XXXX

613-225-1212

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2018 Toyota Tundra