Heated Seats, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps!

With immense power and a towing capacity large enough to pull the moon around with ease, the 2018 Toyota Tundra is the real deal when it comes to pick up trucks. This 2018 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

A quality pickup truck that is built to serve and last. The numerous cabin and bed model variations of the 2018 Toyota Tundra are meant to fill any type of need one might have with a pickup truck. With an enormous towing capacity, the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to the 2 or 4 door variations. The 2018 Toyota Tundra is safe, capable and has more than enough technologically advanced options, making it a truck that can be relied on in any instance.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 127,593 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tundras trim level is SR5 Plus. Built to serve, the 2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus is a real workhorse. With an abundance of cabin space and immense carrying capabilities, it is worth every dollar. Options include aluminum wheels, heated wipers, heated side mirrors, front fog lamps, perimeter lights, 6 speaker Sirius XM stereo, 7 inch display screen, heated front power front seats, remote keyless entry, distance pacing stop and go cruise control, air conditioning, lane departure alert, low tire pressure warning and forward collision alert and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning.

At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade ins and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000s of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. Thats right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, were in this together! If we dont have what youre looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000s of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,593KM
VIN 5TFUY5F10JX680398

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps!

With immense power and a towing capacity large enough to pull the moon around with ease, the 2018 Toyota Tundra is the real deal when it comes to pick up trucks. This 2018 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

A quality pickup truck that is built to serve and last. The numerous cabin and bed model variations of the 2018 Toyota Tundra are meant to fill any type of need one might have with a pickup truck. With an enormous towing capacity, the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to the 2 or 4 door variations. The 2018 Toyota Tundra is safe, capable and has more than enough technologically advanced options, making it a truck that can be relied on in any instance.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 127,593 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tundra's trim level is SR5 Plus. Built to serve, the 2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus is a real workhorse. With an abundance of cabin space and immense carrying capabilities, it is worth every dollar. Options include aluminum wheels, heated wipers, heated side mirrors, front fog lamps, perimeter lights, 6 speaker Sirius XM stereo, 7 inch display screen, heated front power front seats, remote keyless entry, distance pacing stop and go cruise control, air conditioning, lane departure alert, low tire pressure warning and forward collision alert and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Additional Features

SiriusXM
Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

