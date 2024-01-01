Menu
Account
Sign In
READY TO WORK! 4x4 w/ 6-passenger seating, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, tow package (6,500lb capacity), Bluetooth, 6-foot 6-inch box, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cargo lamp and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2018 Toyota Tundra

103,755 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Tundra

4x4 | REAR CAM | 6-PASS | ADAPT. CRUISE | TOW PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tundra

4x4 | REAR CAM | 6-PASS | ADAPT. CRUISE | TOW PKG

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,755KM
VIN 5TFUM5F13JX076467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,755 KM

Vehicle Description

READY TO WORK! 4x4 w/ 6-passenger seating, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, tow package (6,500lb capacity), Bluetooth, 6-foot 6-inch box, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cargo lamp and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD | SAFETY PKG | CARPLAY/AUTO | ADAPT. CRUISE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD | SAFETY PKG | CARPLAY/AUTO | ADAPT. CRUISE 103,007 KM $21,587 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Camry SE | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY/AUTO | ADAPT. CRUISE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Toyota Camry SE | HTD LEATHER | CARPLAY/AUTO | ADAPT. CRUISE 138,730 KM $23,107 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi A4 AWD| CONVENIENCE PKG | SUNROOF | LEATHER |REAR CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Audi A4 AWD| CONVENIENCE PKG | SUNROOF | LEATHER |REAR CAM 75,157 KM $24,207 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tundra