2018 Toyota Tundra
4x4 | REAR CAM | 6-PASS | ADAPT. CRUISE | TOW PKG
2018 Toyota Tundra
4x4 | REAR CAM | 6-PASS | ADAPT. CRUISE | TOW PKG
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,755 KM
Vehicle Description
READY TO WORK! 4x4 w/ 6-passenger seating, lane-departure alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, tow package (6,500lb capacity), Bluetooth, 6-foot 6-inch box, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cargo lamp and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
