2018 Toyota Tundra

5.7L V8 TRD OFF ROAD NAV REAR CAM ADAPTIVE CRUISE

2018 Toyota Tundra

5.7L V8 TRD OFF ROAD NAV REAR CAM ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  49,219KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4541652
  Stock #: 200045
  VIN: 5TFDY5F17JX757669
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic

CrewMax 5.7L V8 TRD 4X4 Off Road w/navigation, sunroof, rear view camera, heated seats, adaptive, cruise control, tow package w/brake controller, box liner, running boards, front/rear sonar, 18' alloy wheels, full power group incl power seat and rear glass, air conditioning, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, differential lock, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, heated mirrors, traction control, adjustable headlamps, electronic compass, trip computer and keyless entry. We have Eastern Ontario's largest selection of trucks and we will work harder than anybody else to earn your business. We are your truck experts! Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!!http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4x4, 4wd, awd.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Box liner
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Digital clock
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • Crew Cab
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

