Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Toyota Tundra

TRD Sport 5.7L V8 4X4 NAV REAR CAM TOW PKG ADAPTIV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tundra

TRD Sport 5.7L V8 4X4 NAV REAR CAM TOW PKG ADAPTIV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 4782759
  2. 4782759
  3. 4782759
  4. 4782759
  5. 4782759
  6. 4782759
  7. 4782759
  8. 4782759
  9. 4782759
  10. 4782759
  11. 4782759
  12. 4782759
  13. 4782759
  14. 4782759
  15. 4782759
  16. 4782759
  17. 4782759
  18. 4782759
  19. 4782759
  20. 4782759
  21. 4782759
  22. 4782759
  23. 4782759
  24. 4782759
  25. 4782759
  26. 4782759
  27. 4782759
  28. 4782759
  29. 4782759
  30. 4782759
  31. 4782759
  32. 4782759
  33. 4782759
  34. 4782759
  35. 4782759
  36. 4782759
  37. 4782759
  38. 4782759
  39. 4782759
  40. 4782759
  41. 4782759
  42. 4782759
  43. 4782759
Contact Seller

$40,469

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,040KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4782759
  • Stock #: 200170
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F18JX740847
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic

5.7L V8 TRD Sport 4X4 w/navigation, rear view camera, heated seats, tow package w/brake controller, box liner, adaptive cruise control/lane departure alert/pre-collision system, front/rear sonar, 20' alloy wheels, full power group incl power seat and rear glass, air conditioning, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, differential lock, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, heated mirrors, traction control, adjustable headlamps, electronic compass, trip computer and keyless entry. This Tundra Sport is loaded! We have Eastern Ontario's largest selection of trucks and we will work harder than anybody else to earn your business. We are your truck experts! Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!!http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4x4, 4wd, awd.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Tow Package
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Step Bumper
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 53,483 KM
$11,469 + tax & lic
2002 Acura TL 3.2 LE...
 322,718 KM
$3,459 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Tacoma T...
 85,787 KM
$28,462 + tax & lic
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Send A Message