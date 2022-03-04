$48,798+ tax & licensing
$48,798
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra
Platinum - Navigation - Sunroof - $384 B/W
Location
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
46,156KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8608439
- Stock #: 22-0376A
- VIN: 5TFAY5F10JX768208
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metall
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,156 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $50750 - Our Live Market Price is just $48798!
Reliability and ability to pull through the hardest tasks make the 2018 Toyota Tundra the best choice for your next new truck. This 2018 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A quality pickup truck that is built to serve and last. The numerous cabin and bed model variations of the 2018 Toyota Tundra are meant to fill any type of need one might have with a pickup truck. With an enormous towing capacity, the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to the 2 or 4 door variations. The 2018 Toyota Tundra is safe, capable and has more than enough technologically advanced options, making it a truck that can be relied on in any instance.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 46,156 kms. It's silver sky metall in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tundra's trim level is Platinum. The top of the range 4x4 Crewmax 2018 Toyota Tundra is the perfect luxury work truck with outstanding reliability and quality. Options include class 4 towing harness, tow hitch, brake controller, trailer sway control, 1180 pounds towing payload, upgraded aluminum wheels, heavy duty suspension, slide and tilt power sunroof with sunshade, power rear window with defroster, power heated side mirrors with auto dimming and turn signal indicators, exterior chrome accessories package, power front and rear windows, front fog lamps, cargo lamp, high mount stop light, premium JBL 12 speaker stereo mated to a 7 inch display, Sirius XM satellite radio, premium navigation with voice recognition, real time traffic display, voice recognition technology, Bluetooth capability, USB input, Entune selective service internet access, Homelink garage door transmitter, systems monitor, front power heated/ventilated bucket seats with memory, leather seats front and rear, remote keyless entry, multiple floor and overhead storage compartments, metal look interior accents, distance pacing cruise control, front and rear cup holders, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, lane departure alert, forward collision warning, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot sensor, pre-collision system, rear cross traffic alert, rear collision warning and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $383.39 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Collision Warning
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8