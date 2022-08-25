Menu
2018 Toyota Tundra

113,789 KM

Details

$38,816

+ tax & licensing
$38,816

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Toyota Tundra

2018 Toyota Tundra

SR5 PLUS | TRD OFFROAD | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS

2018 Toyota Tundra

SR5 PLUS | TRD OFFROAD | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$38,816

+ taxes & licensing

113,789KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9003826
  • Stock #: 220989
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F11JX697761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,789 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Tundra features TRD Offroad Package, navigation, backup camera with front & rear park sensors, heated seats, lane keep assist, full power group including power adjustable seat, automatic headlights, fog lights, rear power sliding window, cargo lamps, garage door opener, tow package, bedliner, 18-inch alloy wheels and cruise control!

Vehicle Features

Navigation System

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

