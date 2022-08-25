2018 Toyota Tundra

$38,816 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 7 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9003826

9003826 Stock #: 220989

220989 VIN: 5TFUY5F11JX697761

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 113,789 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.