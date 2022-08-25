Menu
2018 Toyota Tundra

56,230 KM

Details Description

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

5.7L V8 | CREWMAX | SUNROOF | REAR CAM | NAV

5.7L V8 | CREWMAX | SUNROOF | REAR CAM | NAV

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Used
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F10JX727350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blazing Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 56,230 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 56,000 KMS!! Everything you need and more in this Tundra CrewMax! Featuring sunroof, navigation, backup camera, heated seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, full power group including power adjustable seat, power rear window, tow package with trailer brake controller, side steps, cruise control, auto headlights with auto highbeams, Sirius XM and more!  This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photoshoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

