2018 Toyota Tundra

98,846 KM

Details Description

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Global Auto Sales

613-248-8778

2018 Toyota Tundra

2018 Toyota Tundra

Platinum

2018 Toyota Tundra

Platinum

Location

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-8778

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,846KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9361219
  • Stock #: T8733
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F12JX698890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 98,846 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL TRADE 2018 TOYOTA TUNDRA 1794 EDITION LEATHER SUNROOF NAVIGATION CAMERA POWER HEATED MEMORY SEATS AND MORE . We finance through all major banks and credit institutions. Whether you have good credit bad credit, or no credit. We have a solution for you. For peace of mind driving, we offer extended warranty programs to suit your driving needs, that you can purchase to mileages as high as 200,000 kms with no time limit. We offer a full range of Winter tire and Rim packages. So you can choose your own look and personalize your car. See your representative for pricing and plans? Our cars come fully inspected and adhere to ministry of transportation safety guidelines and we also service those needing Quebec Safeties. We have a full service department and we service what we sell. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any questions or concerns you may have directly with our dealership?
We are open Monday to Friday 9 to 6 and Saturday 10 to 4. Please email us at sales@globalautosales.ca or call us at 1-613-248-8778.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Global Auto Sales

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-8778

