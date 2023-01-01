Menu
2018 Toyota Tundra

183,408 KM

Details Description

$30,795

+ tax & licensing
Rev Motors

613-791-3000

SR5 | 4x4 | Heated Seats | Navigation

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

183,408KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9587158
  • Stock #: 1641
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F1XJX736685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 183,408 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 | Rearview Camera | Bluetooth | Navigation | Heated Seats

White Exterior | Black Cloth Interior | Driver's Power Adjustable Seat | Cruise Control | Lane Keep Assist | Pre-Collision Avoidance | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Navigation | Power Locks and Windows | Rearview Camera | Traction Control | Garage Door Buttons | Front Heated Seats | Parking Aid and much more.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Rev Motors

Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

