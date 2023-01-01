$19,898+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Yaris
LE 5dr Hatch Manual - Heated Seats - $153 B/W
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
56,083KM
Used
- Stock #: P1699
- VIN: VNKKTUD39JA096774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour FB20
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,083 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $20694 - Our Live Market Price is just $19898!
Responsive and compact enough to fit almost anywhere make this 2018 Toyota Yaris a desirable subcompact. This 2018 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Just because you want great fuel economy doesn't mean your ride has to be boring. This 2018 Toyota Yaris is a breath of fresh air in the subcompact segment thanks to its sharp lines and modern design. Comfortable and responsive when needed, there isn't much that's missing from the perfectly packaged Toyota Yaris. When your weekends are as free as your spirit, the 2018 Yaris is your go-to ride. This low mileage hatchback has just 56,083 kms. It's classic silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Yaris's trim level is LE 5dr Hatch Manual. The efficient 2018 Toyota Yaris LE 5 door Hatch Manual will surprise you with excellent cabin room and comfort. Features include power heated side mirrors, heated rear wiper, power door and tailgate locks, a 4 speaker Bluetooth capable stereo, audio AUX input, a 6.1 inch audio display, heated front bucket seats, power front and rear windows, remote key less entry, cruise control, manual air conditioning, lane departure alert, lane departure warning, pre-collision warning, back up camera, and an impressive array of airbags provided for your protection. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Collision Warning, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $152.18 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Collision Warning
