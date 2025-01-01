$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Yaris
LE 5dr Hatch Manual - Low Mileage
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Used
74,084KM
VIN VNKKTUD39JA087315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,084 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Responsive and compact enough to fit almost anywhere make this 2018 Toyota Yaris a desirable subcompact. This 2018 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Just because you want great fuel economy doesn't mean your ride has to be boring. This 2018 Toyota Yaris is a breath of fresh air in the subcompact segment thanks to its sharp lines and modern design. Comfortable and responsive when needed, there isn't much that's missing from the perfectly packaged Toyota Yaris. When your weekends are as free as your spirit, the 2018 Yaris is your go-to ride. This low mileage sedan has just 74,084 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Yaris's trim level is LE 5dr Hatch Manual. The efficient 2018 Toyota Yaris LE 5 door Hatch Manual will surprise you with excellent cabin room and comfort. Features include power heated side mirrors, heated rear wiper, power door and tailgate locks, a 4 speaker Bluetooth capable stereo, audio AUX input, a 6.1 inch audio display, heated front bucket seats, power front and rear windows, remote key less entry, cruise control, manual air conditioning, lane departure alert, lane departure warning, pre-collision warning, back up camera, and an impressive array of airbags provided for your protection.
2018 Toyota Yaris