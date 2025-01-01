Menu
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> Responsive and compact enough to fit almost anywhere make this 2018 Toyota Yaris a desirable subcompact. This 2018 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Manotick. <br> <br>Just because you want great fuel economy doesnt mean your ride has to be boring. This 2018 Toyota Yaris is a breath of fresh air in the subcompact segment thanks to its sharp lines and modern design. Comfortable and responsive when needed, there isnt much thats missing from the perfectly packaged Toyota Yaris. When your weekends are as free as your spirit, the 2018 Yaris is your go-to ride. This low mileage sedan has just 74,084 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Yariss trim level is LE 5dr Hatch Manual. The efficient 2018 Toyota Yaris LE 5 door Hatch Manual will surprise you with excellent cabin room and comfort. Features include power heated side mirrors, heated rear wiper, power door and tailgate locks, a 4 speaker Bluetooth capable stereo, audio AUX input, a 6.1 inch audio display, heated front bucket seats, power front and rear windows, remote key less entry, cruise control, manual air conditioning, lane departure alert, lane departure warning, pre-collision warning, back up camera, and an impressive array of airbags provided for your protection. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en target=_blank>https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>If youre looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! Were more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, its no wonder were a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

